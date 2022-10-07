New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial for Connie J. Chambers, 65, will be conducted at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 11:00am on Monday, October 10, 2022 with Rev. Keith Landry officiating.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Miss Connie was called unexpectedly to her heavenly home on October 2, 2022.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm and will resume on Monday from 8:00am until 10:00am. A rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 5:00pm on Sunday.
Connie was born in Massena, New York on June 12, 1957. She was known by most as “Miss Connie” and to her grandbabies as “Nonnie”. She attended college at State University of New York at Potsdam, where she received a double major in education and psychology. She moved to New Iberia in 1978 to pursue her teaching career. What started as a career evolved into her passion in life which we have all come to know as “Miss Connie’s Pre-K”. Her unconditional love and commitment for making school and learning fun, yet preparing them for their academic futures was most important to her. Any and every child that walked into her home was forever considered one of “her kids”. She welcomed every family into her family with open arms and lifelong friendships. Her kids were her joy and passion in life.
Her legacy will live on through her family – which she considered her most prized possession in life.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Scott; her daughters and sons-in-law, Meagan Trahan (Joshua), Kellie Gachassin (Josh), Marie Quinlan (Will); her precious grandbabies, Avery, Cole, Reid, Emma, Addison, and Nora; her siblings, E. Martin Johns (Ann), Karen Johns, Carol Johns Martin, and Marie Johns; brother-in-law, Steve Chambers; sisters-in-law, Sandy Gachassin and Christine Hulin (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Marie Johns and her in-laws Queever and Edward Broussard and Isaac Chambers.
Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Joshua Trahan, Joshua Gachassin, Will Quinlan, Bryan Landry, Elliott Thompson, and Jacob Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be E. Martin Johns, Steve Chambers, James Patout, Richard Romero and all of Miss Connie’s kids that she had the privilege to teach and love.
In honor of her love and devotion to children, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.