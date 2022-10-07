Connie Chambers

New Iberia - A Mass of Christian Burial for Connie J. Chambers, 65, will be conducted at St. Peter’s Catholic Church at 11:00am on Monday, October 10, 2022 with Rev. Keith Landry officiating.

Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Miss Connie was called unexpectedly to her heavenly home on October 2, 2022.

