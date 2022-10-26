Cody Mcleod David
Cody Mcleod David, 24,  passed away unexpectedly and too soon on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Lafayette.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Fr. Nathan Comeaux officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau.

