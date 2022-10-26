Cody Mcleod David, 24, passed away unexpectedly and too soon on Thursday, October 20, 2022 in Lafayette.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Fr. Nathan Comeaux officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 6 p.m. The funeral home will reopen on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 9 a.m. until the service time.
Cody was born on December 31, 1997, in Lafayette to Nicole Chachere David and John David. He was loved deeply and meant the world to his family.
Cody was a spirited and easygoing young man who never hesitated to offer help to anyone or anything in need. He loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. Though he may have been young, Cody lived a full life in his 24 years. He followed his passions, explored the world and left a trail of smiles behind him. He often took time to enjoy the simple things in life, such as nature, yoga, meditation and took advantage of every day. His family fondly described Cody as a thoughtful and kind person who enjoyed spending time with his many friends and being a positive inspiration to all.
Above all else, Cody’s greatest love was for his family. Cody’s legacy will live on in the hearts and thoughts of all who knew and loved him. We rejoice in knowing that he is not gone, only gone on before us. Until we meet again, we love you.
Left to cherish Cody’s memory are his father John David; mother Nicole Chachere David; sister Hannah David; paternal grandparents Johnny David and Denise David; maternal grandparents Nick Long and Lillie Long; aunt Mary David; uncles Paul David, Chris Chachere and Blake Chachere; and cousins Zachary Hauser, Grant David, Emma David and Allison Saunders Olivier.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.
Relatives and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Cody’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Cody David as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.