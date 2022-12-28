OBITUARY Clyde Joiner Dec 28, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Clyde Joiner, 70, a resident of Abbeville, who died at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Clyde Joiner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Resident Funeral Service Clyde Joiner Fletcher Arrangement