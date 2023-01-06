Cloures Joseph Dugas

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Cloures “CJ” Joseph Dugas, 89, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, and resume on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home by the family members.

