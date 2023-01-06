Cloures Joseph Dugas

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Cloures “CJ” Joseph Dugas, 89, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Father Bill Melancon officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, and resume on Saturday, January 7, 2023, 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home by the family members.
A native and lifelong resident of Loreauville, Cloures “CJ” Joseph Dugas passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his residence in Loreauville with his family by his side.
Cloures (“CJ”) Joseph Dugas completed his 89-year Earthly journey to join the Lord on January 5, 2023. Cloures passed away in the comfort of his home at 12:30 a.m. with his loving wife at his side.
Even in the last two years of his life in illness, he never lost his sense of humor and love for his family. He loved boudin and cracklins and was able to enjoy eating them up to the end of his life. Cloures always loved to dance and enjoyed making new friends to go dancing with. He enjoyed working in his yard and took pride in always having a beautiful yard and home.
Fishing was his passion. He fished at every opportunity he had and especially loved it when the family was involved. He was proud of the opportunity to fish with his only grandson Jude. There are quite a few fishing stories in the family. He gave his boat to his grandson who will always cherish the memories of fishing with his Gramps.
Cloures was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Iberia French Optimist Club. Growing up on a sugarcane farm and dairy farm, he always enjoyed seeing the crops in the fields. In his younger days, Cloures enjoyed raising and riding horses. He was lovingly known as “Gramps” by his family.
Cloures met the love of his life, Gloria Bonin and started dating her in 1953. They were joined in Holy Matrimony on April 23,1954. Shortly after their marriage, Cloures was drafted into the Army and proudly served his country stationed in Germany. Gloria later joined Cloures in Germany and served until 1956. Their first-born child Lynette was born in Germany right before his discharge from the Army. They returned to Loreauville with their first child. Their second son, Brent Dugas was born in 1958. After the birth of their third child Dwayne, Cloures worked several jobs and in 1966 opened his first business, Whites Auto in New Iberia. A year later, he sold the store and opened Dugas Auto Parts and a year later started a second business, Dugas Machine Shop. He sold the parts store in 1979 and operated Dugas Machine Shop until selling it to his son Dwayne in 1999.
Cloures is survived by his spouse of 68 years Gloria Bonin Dugas; daughter Lynette Dugas; son Brent Dugas and his spouse Sonya Trahan Dugas; son Dwayne Dugas and his wife Angela Armentor Dugas; seven grandchildren, Leslie Lajauine (Jason), Erin Morvant, Holly Morvant, Stacia Dugas Begnaud (Beau), Katie Dugas Defelice (Brett), Claire Dugas (Fiancé Michael Alleman) and Jude Dugas. Cloures also had seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loving sister Joy Lasseigne and brother-in-law Curtis Bonin; and by many cousins and relatives who are left to treasure his memory.
Cloures was preceded in death by his parents Louis Benoit Dugas and Verna Landry Dugas; paternal grandparents Louis E. Dugas (“Old Pop”) and Lucy Gondron Dugas (“Mom Luc”); maternal grandparents Willbroad Landry (“Pop T-Will”) and Edia Crochet (“Mom”); and several cousins.
Cloures will be affectionately carried to his final resting place by pallbearers Brent Dugas, Dwayne Dugas, Beau Begnaud, Brett Defelice, Jason Lajaunie and Jude Dugas.
The Dugas family appreciates the loving care provided by Hospice of Acadiana and the many care givers who provided loving care and made friends with “Gramps.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.