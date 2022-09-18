Clint Broussard

A celebration of life will be held for Clint “Beefy” Broussard, 65, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. Clint passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by loved ones. Inurnment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

