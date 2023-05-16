Funeral services will be conducted for Clifton “Slick” Delcambre Sr., 94, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Norma Lucky officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until closing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Clifton “Slick” Delcambre Sr., passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, at his residence in New Iberia.
John Clifton Delcambre Sr., aka Clifton John Delcambre Sr. or “Slick” was born on September 1, 1928, in Bob Acres (Iberia Parish, Delcambre). He was a graduate of NISH class of 1946.
His last employment was at Shell Offshore, Inc. and he retired on February 1, 1989, after 36 years of service and was a Senior Operations Specialist.
He served six years in the Louisiana National Guard in Company G, 156th Infantry Regiment followed by two years in the United States Army 9th Division, Company M heavy weapons as a Gunnery Sergeant stationed in Heilbronn, Germany in1955/1956.
He was an outdoorsman who liked fishing, hunting, boating, building boats, small buildings, utility trailers and much more. A dyed-in-the-wool do-it-yourself Jack of all but master of none doing almost anything once, twice if he liked it. And if he liked it, he kept doing it.
He was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church of Iberia parish.
He was a member of Shell Pensioner’s Club sharing secretary duties with wife Gloria, a member of the American Legion Post # 337 and a member of the NRA for too many years to count. He loved shooting matches and competed in “Little Camp Perry,” also “The NATO Matches” in 1956 placing seventh of those 28 countries.
He married the love of his Gloria Patri Bayard Delcambre and together the raised six children. He liked entertaining family and friends and held get-togethers with his wife Gloria for family and friends on holidays.
“Slick” is survived by his children Rachel Foley (Louie) of Lafayette, Clifton Delcambre Jr., of Bull Island, Faith Brasseaux (Allen) of Youngsville, Miriam Gould of Youngsville, Sylvia Delcambre (Troy Labbe) of New Iberia and Jesse Delcambre (Theresa) of Commerce, Texas; sibling Charles Norwood; 13 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria Patri Bayard Delcambre; parents John Coln and Effie Bourgeois Delcambre; and siblings Ramona Rollins, Amadee Delcambre, Shirley Gautier, Joyce Norwood and Louisa Bourgeois.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Caleb Foley, Clifton Delcambre, Samuel Brasseaux, Trevo Broussard, Chase LeBlanc and Ethan Delcambre.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Noah Picard and Aligah Broussard.
The family would like to thank Audubon Hospice for the support and the wonderful care they shared with our father during this trying time.