Clifton John Delcambre Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Clifton “Slick” Delcambre Sr., 94, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Norma Lucky officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until closing at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, and will resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

