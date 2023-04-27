OBITUARY Clifford Doiron Jr. Apr 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Clifford “Cliff” Doiron, 59, who died on Sunday, April 23, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Clifford Doiron, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save