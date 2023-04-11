OBITUARY Clayton Vanderbilt Apr 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Clayton Vanderbilt, 69, who died at 8:57 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Clayton Vanderbilt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts