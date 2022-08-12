Claudette Randall Placide

Claudette Randall Placide

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Claudette Theresa Randall-Placide, 74, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Dr., New Iberia, LA. Fr. Alfred Ayem will be the celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum

Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., with the recitation of the Rosary at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of Claudette Placide as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

