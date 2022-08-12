Claudette Randall Placide

A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Claudette Theresa Randall-Placide, 74, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at St. Edward Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Dr., New Iberia, LA. Fr. Alfred Ayem will be the celebrant. She will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. and conclude at 1 p.m., with the recitation of the Rosary at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Claudette knew that her time was at hand, so she assured her family that she was right with God. On Friday, August 5, 2022, the Lord transitioned her to eternal life, where she now rests in the presence of our Savior Jesus Christ.
Claudette Theresa Randall-Placide was born on Sunday, February 15, 1948, to the union of the late Ashton Randall and Lucille Delahoussaye Randall in New Iberia, the youngest of two daughters. She attended St. Edward School and was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High School, Class of 1970.
She was baptized at St. Edward Catholic Church where she was a lifelong member. She enjoyed attending other churches and was a diligent supporter of the Star Pilgrim Baptist Church Male Chorus.
As a young woman she married the late Albert Placide II and they were blessed with two sons. To insure her sons were cared for, Claudette worked tirelessly as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) for 34 years and retired from Heritage Manor North Nursing Home. She was an exceptional mother and spoiled her grandkids.
She had the gift of gab, was known as a woman who spoke her mind and was always talking on the phone. She also enjoyed playing Bingo and going to the casinos and garage sales, swinging out, eating out at nice restaurants and crossword puzzles. Lastly, because she enjoyed shopping at JC Penny and watching the QVC network, she was fondly called “Shoppanista.”
Claudette leaves precious memories and many memorable moments with her loving family and friends who include her two sons. Albert (Courtney) Placide III of Metairie and Derrick (Marquetta) Placide Sr. of New Iberia; a sister Maxine Randall of New Iberia and Stephanie Gregory, whom she was reared with as a sister of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Derrick Placide Jr. and Zoey Placide, both of New Iberia and Khori Burl of Norco; a lifelong friend of 67 years Betty Armstead of Grand Marais; and five special friends, Daisy August, Pauline August, Rose Sam, Patricia Shello and Rena Lewis, all of New Iberia; other survivors include many cousins and other adorning friends, who are comforted by Psalm 23, in knowing “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
In addition to her parents and former husband, she was also preceded in death by her grandparents Louis and Louise Randall and Lodice and Beatrice Delahoussaye; Bertha Delahoussaye, who reared her after the passing of her mother; Leroy Jones Jr. and a godson who she was reared with as a brother, Harvey Delahoussaye Jr.