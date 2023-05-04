A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2023, at Pellerin Funeral Home for Claude “Boo” J. Hebert Jr., who passed on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The Rosary will be prayed at 4 p.m. on Saturday led by Deacon Durk Viator.

To plant a tree in memory of Claude Hebert, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.