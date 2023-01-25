A celebration of life gathering will be held for Cindy Dye Eskine, 61, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group followed by a eulogy. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Eskine passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Cindy was a kind and caring woman who dedicated her life to raising her family and helping others. She was born in Franklin in the height of disco era and was known as the Disco Queen. Cindy enjoyed dancing, listening to music and especially attending concerts. She also enjoyed celebrating every season and holiday and she had decorations for every occasion imaginable. First and foremost, Cindy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was proud to be a grandmother to her beautiful grandchildren and her life was at its best when surrounded with the ones she loved so dearly. Cindy loved and adored spending time with her fur grandchildren Lexi, Priscilla, Lola and Sophie.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Kenneth Eskine; daughters Brena Eskine Romero and companion Harris Romero Jr., Sarah Eskine Champagne and husband Travis Champagne and Marisa Eskine; and grandchildren Trent “Bug” Michael Romero II and Travis “T.J.” Blaine Champagne Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents William and Eldora Luke Dye; and brother William Dye Jr.