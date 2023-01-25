Cindy Dye Eskine

A celebration of life gathering will be held for Cindy Dye Eskine, 61, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. by the Men’s Rosary Group followed by a eulogy. Interment will be held privately at a later date.

A native of Franklin and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Eskine passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

