Chyrl B. Pellerin

A Catholic service for Mrs. Chryl B. Pellerin, 64, the former Chryl Boutte, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating. Interment will be private.

Visitation hours with a public viewing will be held beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at noon. Masks are required to attend the service.

