Chyrl B. Pellerin

A Catholic service for Mrs. Chryl B. Pellerin, 64, the former Chryl Boutte, will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating. Interment will be private.
Visitation hours with a public viewing will be held beginning at 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at noon. Masks are required to attend the service.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 4:50 a.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband Perry Joseph Pellerin Sr. of New Iberia; two sons, Perry Joseph Pellerin Jr. and Richard Harris Boutte both of New Iberia; one daughter, Chelsea Louise Pellerin of New Iberia; eleven grandchildren, Kara Boutte of Erath, Bailie Pellerin, Christopher James Pellerin Jr., Yasmine Pellerin, Caine Pellerin, Nevaeh Pellerin, Ariana Romero, Ava Romero, Renesmee Pellerin all of New Iberia and Keilee Lebouef of Pennsylvania; one great-grandchild, Brinley Duplantis of New Iberia; stepmother Mary A. Boutte of Mississippi; one stepsister, Debbie Stringer of Mississippi; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harris Boutte and Ruby W. Boutte; one son, Christopher James Pellerin Sr; and two brothers, Gerald Boutte and Milton Boutte.