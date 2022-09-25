OBITUARY Christina McGuire Sep 25, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Christina McGuire, 51, who died at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ochsner Health in New Orleans.Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Christina McGuire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Christina Mcguire Funeral Service Houma Franklin Jones New Orleans