Funeral services are pending for Christina McGuire, 51, who died at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Ochsner Health in New Orleans.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette and Houma is in charge of the arrangements.

