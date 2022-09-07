Christie Theriot Gaudin

Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Christie Lee Theriot Gaudin, 53, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Christie passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center. Christie enjoyed playing on the computer and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed dining out and vacationing with her family. Christie was a good wife and wonderful mother and she will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years Mark Gaudin of New Iberia; children Terry Gaudin and Kyle Gaudin, both of New Iberia; father John Theriot of New Iberia; brother Kenny Theriot of Pensacola, Florida; two uncles, Kim Fouquier and wife Kathy of New Iberia and Mitchell Fouquier of New Iberia; and two nieces, Megan Theriot and Ashleigh Minvielle and husband Zac.
She was preceded in death by her mother Theresa Ann Fouquier; brother Kevin Theriot; and uncle Ross Fouquier.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Iberia Medical Center for all of their care and compassion.