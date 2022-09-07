Christie Theriot Gaudin
Christie Theriot Gaudin

Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Christie Lee Theriot Gaudin, 53, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of New Iberia, with Father Keith Landry officiating. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.  

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

