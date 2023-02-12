OBITUARY Chris E. Johnson Feb 12, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Memorial services will be held at a later date for Chris Edward Johnson, who died on Thursday, Feb., 9, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Chris Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports