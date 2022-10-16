OBITUARY Chester Jenkins Oct 16, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Chester Jenkins, 77, who died at 9:01 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Chester Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Chester Jenkins Fletcher Arrangement Iberia Medical Center Pend