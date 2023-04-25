Cheryl Ann Champagne

Memorial services will be held a 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, for Cheryl Ann Champagne, 78, the former Cheryl Ann Domingue, who passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon David Menard will officiate at the service.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday.

