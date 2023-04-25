Memorial services will be held a 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro, for Cheryl Ann Champagne, 78, the former Cheryl Ann Domingue, who passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Deacon David Menard will officiate at the service.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 10 a.m. Monday until service time on Monday.
Upon Mrs. Champagne request, it is asked that you wear a little something of red in honor her memory.
Ms. Cheryl Ann Champagne, born December 31, 1944, was a native of St. Martinville and resident of Lafayette. She graduated from St. Martinville High School in 1962, and attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Education in 1966. Cheryl taught business courses at Breaux Bridge High School for thirty-five years, retiring from the public-school system in 2002. During her teaching career she completed her Master’s Degree in Business Education in 1980. Upon retiring from the public school system, Ms. Champagne spent the next five years teaching business courses at Teurling Catholic High School until fully retiring in 2007.
Survivors include her daughter Kasi Louise Champagne of New Orleans; two sons, Chad Patrick Theriot and his wife Cortney, and Reagan John Champagne and his wife Aly, all of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Blake Theriot and his wife Brooke, Jordan Barras and her husband Laine and Escher Champagne; and three great-grandchildren, Ashton Barras, Ainsley Theriot and Liam Theriot.
She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-five years, Leo Glenn “Boogie” Champagne; and her parents Clovis Domingue and the form Una Delahoussaye.
Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, 896-3232, is in charge of the arrangements.
