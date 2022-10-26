OBITUARY Charles W. Crosby Oct 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Charles Walter Crosby, 77, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service the funeral home on Friday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Crosby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Charles Walter Crosby Interment Cemetery Visitation