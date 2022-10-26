Funeral services for Charles Walter Crosby, 77, will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until the time of the service the funeral home on Friday.

