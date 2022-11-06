OBITUARY Charles R. Boutte Nov 6, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services for Charles Russell Boutte, 84, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.Visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Boutte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Fletcher Interment Charles Russell Boutte Cemetery Visitation