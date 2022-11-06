Funeral services for Charles Russell Boutte, 84, will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.

Visitation hours will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Monday.

