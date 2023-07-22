OBITUARY Charles Junior Lewis Jul 22, 2023 22 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Charles Junior Lewis, 71, who died at 12:12 p.m. on July 16, 2023.Fields Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Lewis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save