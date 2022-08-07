Charles Edward Nicholas Sr.

July 19, 1934 to July 23, 2022
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Charles “Nick” E. Nicholas Sr. on July 29, 2022, at the age of 88.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on August 26, 2022, at St. Martha Catholic Church, 4301 Woodridge Parkway, Porter, Texas 77365.
Charles (Nick) Edward Nicholas Sr. came into the world on July 19, 1934, at the United States Army Base of Fort Benning, Georgia. He was the second son of his father the late Willie Samuel Nicholas Sr. of St. Martinville and his mother the late Bessie Mae Parnell Nicholas of Covington. He was brother to the late Willie Samuel Nicholas Jr. and the late Betty Jean Nicholas both of New Orleans.
Nick moved to New Orleans in 1942, where he lived for 63 years. He met Ethel Elow of New Iberia at Xavier University and was married a year later. From this union they had two children, the late Denise Marie Nicholas Jackson of Kingwood, Texas and the late Charles Edward Nicholas II (Pamela) of New Orleans.
Nick graduated from Xavier University in 1959, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Technology. After graduating, he worked as an emergency supervisor at the Veterans Administration Hospital of New Orleans for 30 years.
Nick was a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was an avid lover of horse racing, music and technology.
Nick is survived by his loving wife Ethel Nicholas; his five grandchildren, Joseph A. Jackson II, Jeremy A. Jackson, Jared A. Jackson of Kingwood, Texas and Chad A. Nicholas and Chelsea M. Nicholas of Slidell; his sister-in-law Mary A. Johnson (Wilfred); his brother-in-law Joseph Elow (Marie); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association.
