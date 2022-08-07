Charles Edward Nicholas Sr.

Charles Edward Nicholas Sr.

July 19, 1934 to July 23, 2022

It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of our beloved Charles “Nick” E. Nicholas Sr. on July 29, 2022, at the age of 88. 

