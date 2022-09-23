Charles Camille Comeaux, 81, passed away peacefully at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.
Charles was born on May 6, 1941, to Walter Benoit Comeaux and Yolande Marie Broussard Comeaux.
He loved his grandchildren, watching football and playing music. Charles was a talented musician who played multiple instruments. He was a member of several bands over the years, having made close friends with his band mates.
He is survived by one daughter, Christine Breaux (Chad) of New Iberia; five grandchildren, Brooke, Wyatt, Annalise, John and Alexander Breaux. He is also survived by three brothers, Gerald J. Comeaux (Pearl) of New Iberia, Ray J. Comeaux of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Barry P. Comeaux of New Iberia; and two sisters, Lou Ann C. Dugas and Katie C. Morel. Survivors also include a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and great-nephews. In addition he is survived by two family friends, Louis A Gaspard Sr. and Joseph Moreaux, both of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Yolande Comeaux; one brother, Donald A. Comeaux; three sisters, Elaine Theresa Comeaux Segura, Gloria Ann Comeaux and Mildred Gail Comeaux; three brothers-in-law, L.J. Segura (Elaine), F.J. Dugas Jr. (Lou Ann) and Ronald J. Morel (Katie).
The family wishes to thank and acknowledge Mary Walker, as well as the caring and dedicated staff of Louisiana Extended Care Hospital of Lafayette, Belle Teche Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Community Hospice Care.
To plant a tree in memory of Charles Comeaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.