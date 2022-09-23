Charles Camille Comeaux

Charles Camille Comeaux, 81, passed away peacefully at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

Charles was born on May 6, 1941, to Walter Benoit Comeaux and Yolande Marie Broussard Comeaux.

