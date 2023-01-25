Charles Allen Segura

“Celebration of Life”
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16 (NIV)
Charles “Charlie” Allen Segura was born on July 25,1934, and passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023. He was a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery with full Military Honors.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Evangeline Funeral Home. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church.
Charlie was a man who loved God and enjoyed a deep faith his entire life. He had received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior and called on The Holy Spirit to be his comforter and helper. Charlie attended church at St. Peter’s Church his entire life and served the Lord by always helping and feeding as many people as possible.
One of four children, he learned early on about the importance of God, family and hard work. Boxing and horseback riding were among some of the things he enjoyed in his youth. One of his first jobs was delivering for Taylor’s Drug Store on his bicycle while he was in school.
He attended St. Peter’s College and New Iberia Senior High before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He served from 1954 to 1957. During this time, he was stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska and received his high school diploma. His last rank was Specialist Third Class at the time he was honorably discharged.
Upon returning to New Iberia, Charlie also returned to Taylor’s Drug Store where he worked as a pharmacy assistant and delivery clerk. While on his delivery route one day, he noticed a beautiful young lady walking to work and offered her a ride in his car. She declined, but he learned her name was Frances Perret. Day after day he would pull alongside her and offer her a ride, but she repeatedly declined. It wasn’t until she learned that his sister was Patsy, a friend of hers, that she finally accepted his offer for a ride. They were later married on January 10, 1960. The first of their sons Charles Jr. was born the following year. Another two sons, Blane and Jack, were born in quick succession followed by their only daughter Kim and finally the “baby” Barry, for a total of five children. There were many highlights through the years including boating and fishing on the Bayou Teche, camping trips at Carnival Beach and Lake View and summer vacations in Alabama with cousins. The family boucheries of 1989 and 2010 that Charlie organized are still well remembered by all.
Charlie would later work at Main Motors, Diamond Crystal at Jefferson Island first as a laborer and then as an electrician, Trappey’s as an electrician and finally The City of New Iberia as the Electrical Inspector.
Retirement suited Charlie. He cherished the time he spent visiting with, cooking for and helping everyone he loved. Charlie and Frances had perfected their hot tamale recipe and enjoyed over thirty years of making and selling hot tamales by the dozen from their home kitchen. When he wasn’t cooking, he was often outside working in his yard. He enjoyed gardening, picking pecans and caring for plants and stray animals. It wasn’t uncommon for him to care for a new litter of stray kittens, baby squirrels that fell from the pecan trees, raccoons and various types of birds. Following the loss of his beloved wife, Charlie found comfort caring for his dear Chihuahua named Bitsy. She was his pride and joy and a loyal traveling companion.
Since the loss of Frances, you could often find Charlie at A-Bear’s Diner lending a helping hand to his cousin Joey Hebert and his restaurant staff. On his eightieth birthday Charlie and his children and grandchildren went horseback riding together. He helped lead early efforts to establish the New Iberia Spanish Festival. In 2017, he was honored with the title of Spanish King 1 and received his crown surrounded by his family and community. He continued to assist with the Spanish Festival long after his reign had ended and was proud of the success the festival experienced.
He is survived by his children Blane (Amy) Segura, Jack Segura, Kim (Jack) Martin and Barry (Ruth) Segura; his brothers Calvin (Judy) and Monk Segura; 13 grandchildren, Blair (Matthew), Dylan (Lauren), Christopher (Chelsi), Brinkley (Matt), Brittan (Michael), Zane, Brandon (Ally) Nicholas (Hannah), Chelsie (Miguel), Caleb (Lexie), Alec (Morgan), Dax (Morgan) and Kaiser; 17 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and many more that called him “Uncle Charlie” or “Paw Paw” that weren’t of blood relation.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Frances Perret Segura; his son Charles Segura Jr.; and his sister Patricia “Patsy” Segura Stoutes. In addition to his wife, firstborn son and sister, he is preceded in death by his parents Ceasar and Mabel Mouret Segura; sisters-in-law Claudia Segura and Ella Mary Seago; brothers-in-law Emile Perret and Dallas Stoutes; and nephews Danny Seago, Neal Seago, Alan Perret and Ed Blanchard.
Leading the pallbearers into a celebration of life Mass will be all the great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Dylan Segura, Caleb Segura, Nicholas Segura, Christopher Poirrier, Brandon Martin, Alec Martin and Matt Lopez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Segura, Monk Segura, Zane Segura, Miguel Espana, Matt Edgeworth, Michael Casanova, Dax Landry, Kaiser Landry, Scott Stoutes, Calvin Segura Jr., Lee Segura, Emile Perret II, Joey Hebert, Billy Savoy and all of Charlie’s lifelong friends and family.
Many thanks to Acadian Hospice and all their compassionate staff and caretakers. From the start they made this end-of-life journey much more manageable and our family was blessed by each and everyone we met. Rose, Dana, Gail, Doreen, Megan, Laura, Chaplin Ken, Bri, Sarah, Martha, you will always hold a very special place in our hearts. Thank you.
Many thanks to our wonderful caretakers along our journey, Renee, Ellen, Amy, Taylor, Crystal, Brandy, Donna, Ladre, Troy, Mary, Megan, Katrina, all our “Angels” sent from Right at Home and their staff Jennifer, Michael and Amy. We will forever be grateful for your love, care and compassion you shared with our dad. He always enjoyed his time with each of you.
Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.