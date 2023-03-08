Celie LeBlanc Ulm

DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, for Celie LeBlanc Ulm, 34, who passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate at the services. Celie will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. The church will reopen at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.

