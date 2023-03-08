DELCAMBRE—A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, for Celie LeBlanc Ulm, 34, who passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Delcambre. Fr. Buddy Breaux will officiate at the services. Celie will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.
The family requests that visitation be observed from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. The church will reopen at 9 a.m. until service time on Wednesday.
Celie was a lifelong resident of Delcambre. She was a 2006 Delcambre High School graduate and a 2010 UL graduate.
Celie was a high school volleyball coach and teacher who passionately empowered and mentored young men and women. Her coaching career began at North Vermilion High School then Acadiana High School and she was currently coaching at Ascension Episcopal School.
Celie will be remembered by all as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She was passionate about family life, volleyball, spending time at the camp and deer hunting. She will be deeply missed and memories of her will be cherished for a lifetime.
Survivors include her loving husband of six years, Matthew Ulm; her daughters Tenley Marie Ulm and Oakley Anderson Ulm; her parents Mike and Elina Hebert LeBlanc; her brother Kip Michael LeBlanc; her paternal grandfather Larry LeBlanc; nieces Kadence LeBlanc and Caroline LeBlanc; nephews Canon LeBlanc and Christian LeBlanc; her in-laws Stephen Ulm and Susan Ulm; and her sister-in-law Sarah Ulm.
Preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Barbara Breaux LeBlanc; and her maternal grandparents Dolores Richard Hebert and Kenward Hebert.
Pallbearers will be Jhy LeBlanc, Tren LeBlanc, Trey LeBlanc, Parker LeBlanc, Cole Bourne, Lane Broussard, Canon LeBlanc and Christian LeBlanc.
Memorial donations may be made in her name to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 206 W Church Street, Delcambre, LA 70528 and/or Ascension Episcopal School, 1800 Chemin Metairie Pkwy, Youngsville, LA 70592.