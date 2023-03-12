Cathy Marie Delahoussaye

Cathy Marie Delahoussaye

 Valerie Aloisio

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Cathy Marie Delahoussaye, 74, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Steve LeBlanc will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m., being led by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday.

