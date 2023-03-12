A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Cathy Marie Delahoussaye, 74, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Steve LeBlanc will officiate. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m., being led by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 9 a.m. until the time of services on Wednesday.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Kaplan, Cathy passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
Born on July 9, 1948, to the late Joseph Delahoussaye Sr. and Gursey LaPointe Delahoussaye, Cathy was one of four children. She was a kind hearted and easy going woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. Cathy loved spending time with her favorite great-nephew Nicholas, playing Pokeno with friends, listening to George Strait and relaxing. Cathy will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her siblings Joseph Delahoussaye Jr., Julie D. Howell and Dawn D. Badinger; nieces and nephews Joey Delahoussaye III, Ashley Taylor, Kayla Kenney and Caitlin Badinger; and great-nieces and great-nephews Cameron Delahoussaye, Nicholas Taylor and Olivia Kenney.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Delahoussaye Sr. and Gursey LaPointe Delahoussaye.
Pallbearers will be Steven Kenney, Brian Bille, Nicholas Taylor, Joey Delahoussaye, Cameron Delahoussaye and Brian Wischnewsky.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Renard and Philip Delahoussaye Jr.
The family would also like to give special thanks to Cathy’s loving and dedicated caregiver Anna Ramirez, who helped to make Cathy comfortable and cared for during her final months.