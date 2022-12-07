Memorial services will begin for Casey Ryan Dautreuil, 41, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau. The service will be officiated at 1 p.m. by Deacon Keith Duhon.
Casey passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in New Iberia, spent 12 years of his life in Austin, Texas with his family and moved back to New Iberia.
Casey was a hard worker and was most recently employed with Louisiana Hot Sauce. Casey enjoyed life to the fullest and could always make people laugh. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, working out, playing sports from an early age, like football, baseball and taekwondo. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his daughter Halle.
He is survived by his daughter Halle Dautreuil of St. Petersburg, Florida; father Marc Dautreuil of New Iberia; mother Lisa Boutte Gilbreath and husband Chris of Tyler, Texas; brother Marc Dautreuil II and wife Genny of South Hadley, Massachusetts; nephew Judah Dautreuil of South Hadley, Massachusetts; paternal grandparents Lee and Shirley Dautreuil of New Iberia; maternal grandfather Clyde Boutte of Scottsdale, Arizona; two aunts; one uncle; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother Linda Boutte; and one uncle, Scott Dautreuil.