Casey Ryan Dautreuil

Casey Ryan Dautreuil

Memorial services will begin for Casey Ryan Dautreuil, 41, at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau. The service will be officiated at 1 p.m. by Deacon Keith Duhon.

Casey passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at his residence.

To plant a tree in memory of Casey Dautreuil as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags