Funeral services will be conducted for Cary J. Fontenot, 46, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at David Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Cary Fontenot passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at his residence in New Iberia.
Cary enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, playing pool and spending time with friends and family during the holidays. Cary loved his dog Jake. He also enjoyed working alongside his dad every day. He enjoyed going out on the water in his boat and jeep rides with his friends.
He was a man who loved his children, grandchildren and two sisters deeply.
There is one thing that reigns true about Cary, he was a man who had a kind heart and was kind to all he would meet.
Cary Fontenot is survived by his parents Malcolm and Judy Bouillion Fontenot; children Valerie Fontenot, Allyson F. Jefferson (Joshua) and Landon Fontenot; grandchildren Kade, Kyler, Carson, Emma and Easton; siblings Jaime Landry (David) and Lindsay Delcambre (Cody); and niece and nephews Ava Grace, Cohen and Cooper.
He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents J.Y. and Lenora Catoire Fontenot; maternal grandparents Wilmer and Lily Duhon Bouillion; and sister Michelle Lynn Fontenot.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Landry, Cody Delcambre, Joe Duhon, Clint Floris, Douglas Olander, Scottie Louviere and Shawn Louviere.