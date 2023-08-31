Cary J. Fontenot

Funeral services will be conducted for Cary J. Fontenot, 46, at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023, at David Funeral Home with Pastor Roland Fontenot officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023.

