Carroll J. Fuselier Jr.

Carroll J. Fuselier Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated for Carroll J. Fuselier Jr. at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Entombment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens Mausoleum under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

Visitation was held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m on Tuesday. A Rosary was held at the church beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral mass.

Tags