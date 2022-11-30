A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated for Carroll J. Fuselier Jr. at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, with Rev. Chad Partain officiating. Entombment followed in Alexandria Memorial Gardens Mausoleum under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation was held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m on Tuesday. A Rosary was held at the church beginning at 1 p.m. followed by the funeral mass.
Carroll J. Fuselier Jr., 84, of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years Olga Gachassin Fuselier; his parents Carroll J. Fuselier,Sr. and Bibienne Champaigne Fuselier; and one brother, Warren P. Fuselier.
Carroll was born and raised in St. Martinville. He was a 1956 graduate of St. Martinville High School and a 1961 graduate of University of Southwestern Louisiana. Carroll worked as an electrical engineer and managed distribution with CLECO for over 35 years. He was a member and officer of the Louisiana Engineering Society.
He proudly served in the Louisiana Army National Guard for 10 years.
Carroll was an active parishioner of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. He trained altar servers and was an Eucharistic Minister. He was a founding member of the Knights of Columbus Council #13505 and served as their first Grand Knight. Carroll was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman. He loved Jeopardy and winning at Bourré.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children Karen Fuselier Mathews (Ricky), Michael James Fuselier (Belinda), Eric Paul Fuselier (Nancy) and Mary Frances Price (Kenny); eleven grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and one brother, Murray Fuselier.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Christopher Paul Fuselier, Adam Fuselier Mathews, Kenneth Gerone Price III, Arnold Dean Ford III (Trae), William Michael Fuselier and Taylor Craig Prater.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Chase Perritt, Addison Craig Prater and Charles Austin Good.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church or to Knights of Columbus Council #13505 mailed to 2211 East Texas Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301.