Carrie Sherville Buteaux

Carrie Sherville Buteaux

JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Carrie Sherville Buteaux, 78, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Carrie Buteaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags