JEANERETTE—Funeral services will be conducted for Carrie Sherville Buteaux, 78, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at the David Funeral Home Chapel of Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at David Funeral Home of Jeanerette. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Carrie S. Buteaux passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Consolata Nursing Home.
Carrie was married to the love of her life Clarence Buteaux Jr. for 60 years. During those 60 years, they raised one daughter, Deidre Horn. She loved spending quality time with Clarence fishing and hunting. They spent many days working in the flower and vegetable garden.
She loved spending time with family and spoiling her grandbabies. In her younger years, she loved playing sports and she coached tennis, basketball and even baseball.
In her later years besides spending time with her family, she enjoyed going to the casino and drinking her favorite beverage, “Caffeine Free Coca-Cola”.
Carrie is survived by her husband Clarence Buteaux Jr. of Jeanerette; one daughter, Deidre Horn (Luke Sr.) of Jeanerette; four grandchildren, Michelle Buteaux (Phillip Boudreaux) of Jeanerette, Krista Bergeron (John H. Robinson V) of Lafayette, Lyndy Dozart (Anthony) of Youngsville and Gavin Martin of Jeanerette; nine great-grandchildren, Hunter Broussard, Cayson Boudreaux, Malacci Izaguirre, Austin Izaguirre, Mason Stout, Libby Dozart, Atalie Dozart, Joshua Dozart and Brawnwyn Dozart; and one great-great-grandchild, Sawyer Broussard; one sibling, Francis Broussard of Jeanerette; and brother-in-law Raywood Buteaux (Virginia) of St. Martinville.
She was preceded in death by her parents Angelo and Josephine Defatta Sherville; two brothers, Vincent Sherville and Sammy Sherville (Reba); brothers-in-law Luke Broussard, Ovey Buteaux, Nathan Buteaux and Oswald Buteaux; and one sister-in-law, Deloris Lopez Buteaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Luke Horn Sr., Edmond Racca, Tony Dozart, Gavin Martin, Malacci Izaguirre and Austin Izaguirre.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Raywood Buteaux and Phillip Boudreaux.
The family would like to thank the staff of Consolata Nursing Home and Community Hospice for the love and support they shared with their family.