A loving, hardworking wife, mother and grandmother, Carolyn Melancon LaBry was born October 27, 1935, in Bunkie to the late Elizabeth and Roy Melancon. She passed away on July 23, 2022, at the age of 86.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m.. at Loreauville Baptist Church on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

