A loving, hardworking wife, mother and grandmother, Carolyn Melancon LaBry was born October 27, 1935, in Bunkie to the late Elizabeth and Roy Melancon. She passed away on July 23, 2022, at the age of 86.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m.. at Loreauville Baptist Church on Saturday, August 13, 2022.
She loved the outdoors, camping, fishing, quilting, ceramics and her various array of flowers. She was instrumental in starting the “We Care Ministry” food pantry at Loreauville Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters Suzette Frederick (Barry) and Cindy Sanders (Brad); her sister Jacklyn Jeffries (Ed); grandchildren Beth, Jason, Terri, Nicole, Shawn and Jennifer; 13 great-grandchildren, Logan, Tyler, Tony, Hayden, Gavin, Lexi, Julia, Laura, Carter, Mckenna, Camille, Karson and Mya; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Harold Melancon.
Special thanks to Landmark and Our Lady of Lourdes for your help and compassion in these last few weeks. Also thanks to Loreauville Baptist Church and countless others for your prayers and support through this time.
Cremation Society of Acadiana, 534-0304, is in charge of the arrangements (www.Cremationsocietyacadiana.com).
