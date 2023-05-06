Carolyn Dore Songné

ABBEVILLE—Memorial services for Mrs. Carolyn Catherine Dore Songné will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Songné as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.