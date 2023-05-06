Carolyn Dore Songné

ABBEVILLE—Memorial services for Mrs. Carolyn Catherine Dore Songné will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church. Interment will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, with a recitation of the Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
A native of New Iberia and a resident of Abbeville, Mrs. Carolyn passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Abbeville General Hospital.
Carolyn spent her youth in New Iberia where her parents owned and operated a grocery store attached to their home along the Jefferson Island highway, where she developed an early sense for business while helping in the store.
As a graduate of New Iberia High School on the last Friday in May of 1958, an active member in many clubs and fondly known as “Peewee,” Carolyn married the love of her life, Jules, that same weekend on Sunday, June 1st. They resided in several cities across South Louisiana but had many lovely memories of living in Jeanerette, where Carolyn worked as a secretary for Lapeyrouse Motors, an executive secretary at Sugarland State Bank and as a florist in Camille’s Flower Shop, where she discovered her lifelong love of floristry. In 1976, the booming oilfield brought Jules, Carolyn and their three children to Abbeville where they co-founded LBS Industrial Supply. In 1981, they left the oilfield and opened Songné’s Flower Shop & Nursery, to pursue Jules’ and Carolyn’s love of horticulture and floristry, sharing their beautiful creations with the community. In the years following her husband’s passing Carolyn’s reluctance to become stagnant and her caring nature brought her into several homes as a caregiver for the elderly, of which she absolutely loved.
Carolyn was an involved member of her community, no matter where she landed. She was a member of garden clubs, civic organizations and one of the first members of the Christian Life Groups formed at St. Mary Magdalene in the 1970’s. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene and St. Theresa Catholic churches and maintained an active faith life in both. Carolyn and Jules were tasked with beautifying Downtown Abbeville with Christmas being the most important and stunning time of the year. In late November they could be found hanging garlands from the balcony of City Hall and in the spring, summer and fall and seen installing seasonal flowers in the square. Hospice of Acadiana was dear to her heart and volunteered many years for their annual plant sales.
Finally, Carolyn lived for her family and friends and thoroughly enjoyed the time spent together. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and found absolute joy in watching them grow and learn.
She is survived by two sons, Joey Songné and his wife Ginger of Abbeville and Greg Songné of Maurice; one daughter, Rebecca Leblanc and her husband Eddie of Maurice; nine grandchildren, Brook, Jade, Cory, Karl, Blake, Lindsay, Amy, Mandy and Julie; ten great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Mary Lou Reaux, Lydia Faye Landry and Geri Ann Dore.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years Jules J. Songné; her parents Delmar Dore and Alma Marie Comeaux Dore; and one brother, Delmar James Dore.