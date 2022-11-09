Carol J. Gravois Sr.

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Carol J. Gravois Sr., 88, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Fr. Albert will begin to pray the Holy Rosary at 2 p.m. and the celebration of the Mass will begin directly afterwards. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.   

A native of St. John the Baptist Parish and resident of Jeanerette, Carol J. Gravois Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. 

