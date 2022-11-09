JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Carol J. Gravois Sr., 88, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Jeanerette, with Fr. Alexander Albert as celebrant. Fr. Albert will begin to pray the Holy Rosary at 2 p.m. and the celebration of the Mass will begin directly afterwards. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.
A native of St. John the Baptist Parish and resident of Jeanerette, Carol J. Gravois Sr. passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side.
Carol served in the Army during the Korean War era and received an honorable discharge from the United States Army in 1955. He met his wife Patricia (Patti) Murphy in Winthrop, Massachusetts in 1954, and they were married in March of 1955. His family was most important to him and his primary joy in life. He loved nothing better than having the whole family with him, especially for LSU football games.
He retired after 20 years of working for Texaco Inc. to pursue building boats. He founded Gravois Boats, LLC and had a long, successful career of boat building.
He was a natural athlete in many sports. He surrounded himself with people and never met a stranger. People gravitated to him. He had a profound sense of humor and he was well known as a practical joker. His hobbies included fishing and gardening (vegetables and fruit trees).
He is survived by his wife Patricia (Patti) Gravois, their five children, Carol (Jimmy) Gravois Jr. husband of Donna Sawyer Gravois, Patrick (Ricky) Gravois husband of Mona Savoie Gravois, Kathleen (Kathy) Gravois Savoie wife of Benjamin Savoie Jr., Geanna Gravois wife of Roddy Benoit and Marilyn (Tinka) Gravois wife of Roger English; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Carol was preceded in death by his parents Armand Placide and Edvidge Fortier Gravois; and his sister Mary Elizabeth (Keetsa) Gravois Johnson.