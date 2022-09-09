Carol Broussard Vital

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Carol Jean Vital, 72, the former Carol Jean Broussard, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Rev. Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.

Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.

