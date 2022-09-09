Carol Broussard Vital

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Carol Jean Vital, 72, the former Carol Jean Broussard, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church, 175 Ambassador W. Lemelle Drive. Rev. Fr. Donald Bernard, celebrant, will officiate. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 N. Curtis Lane, in New Iberia.
Visitation hours will be observed beginning at 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home on Saturday, September 10, 2022, with a Rosary to be recited at 11:30 a.m. Masks are required to attend the service.
A native of Morbihan and resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her residence.
Carol Jean was a longtime faithful member of Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of Our Lady of Victory Court No.63, Third Degree Knights of Peter Claver, a member of Saint Catherine of Sienna Chapter No. 16, Fourth Degree Ladies of Grace and The Saint Katherine Drexel Society.
She was a graduate a 1967 graduate of Jonas Henderson High School and Grambling State University Class of 1973. Later she attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana and graduated with a Master’s +30 Degree. She retired as a high school principal of W.D. Smith Career Center in Lafayette.
Her community involvement included being a member of the National Association of University Women (NAUW), New Iberia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Red Hatters Society.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband Otto Vital Jr. of New Iberia; one son, Otto Brian Vital (Priscilla) of Houston, Texas; two daughters, Petra Vital Fontenot and Charisse Lynette Vital both of New Orleans; seven grandchildren, Brandy Vital, Ashley Fontenot, Kennedy Conner, Aaron Fontenot, Cassidy Conner, Kambree Conner and Otto Azai Vital; four brothers, Oscar Broussard (Angie) of Baytown, Texas, Gerald Broussard of Aurora, Colorado, Larry Broussard (Elizabeth) of New Iberia and Berry “Tracey” Broussard (Carol) of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Sandra Cormier of New Iberia and Stacey Jackson (Dannie) of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Bobbi Broussard and Marion Broussard; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard Broussard Jr. and Helen Joseph; maternal grandparents Leonard Broussard Sr. and Victoria Day Broussard; two brothers, Edwin Broussard and Donald Broussard Sr; sister-in-law Dominique Broussard; and brother-in-law Harvey Cormier
Active pallbearers are David Lightfoot Sr., David Lightfoot Jr., JaToya Cormier, Brian Polk, Thomas Brent Nora and Joseph “Joe” Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are Aaron Scott Fontenot, Otto Azai Vital, Oscar Broussard, Gerald Broussard, Larry Broussard and Berry “Tracey” Broussard.