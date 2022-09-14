Carmen Daigre Merryman

Carmen Daigre Merryman

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Carmen Cecile Daigre Merryman, 79, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. She died at her home with loved ones on September 9, 2022. 

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, led by her grandchildren who she taught how to say over 30 years ago, Readers will be Nicholas Cortese and Tyler Robicheaux. Gift bearers will be granddaughters Hallie Beattie, Lyndsay Bourque, Brittany Robicheaux, Allie Cortese, Morgan McMahon, Emily Rice, Katie Hebert and Jessica Cormier. Eulogies will be given by grandsons Chase Kenner and Ian Charpentier.

