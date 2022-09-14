Carmen Daigre Merryman

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Mrs. Carmen Cecile Daigre Merryman, 79, at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia. Entombment will follow at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. She died at her home with loved ones on September 9, 2022.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday at Pellerin Funeral Home and will continue from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. on Thursday. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, led by her grandchildren who she taught how to say over 30 years ago, Readers will be Nicholas Cortese and Tyler Robicheaux. Gift bearers will be granddaughters Hallie Beattie, Lyndsay Bourque, Brittany Robicheaux, Allie Cortese, Morgan McMahon, Emily Rice, Katie Hebert and Jessica Cormier. Eulogies will be given by grandsons Chase Kenner and Ian Charpentier.
Carmen Cecile Daigre was born in New Iberia on October 24, 1942. She was a 1960 graduate of Mount Carmel Academy and had special devotions to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel and the Rosary.
After her marriage to Lewis “Art” Merryman, Carmen, affectionately called Granny, began a weekly family Rosary. She lovingly and spiritually guided her children and grandchildren while hosting the family Rosary for thirty plus years. Her home was always open to those wanting prayer and fellowship. She was a survivor of breast cancer and battled Parkinson’s disease for years without complaint, always trusting in God’s divine will. Her smile, sweet nature and positive attitude will forever be remembered by family and friends.
Mrs. Merryman was active in her church parish of Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church where she was a CCD teacher, member of the First Communion Retreat Team, R.C.I.A. co-ordinator and Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister. She was a daily communicant and member of the Theresians International. Carmen was awarded the Bishop’s Medal and Certificate in 2008, in appreciation for her years of generosity with her time, talent and treasure.
Carmen enjoyed pilgrimages, especially travels to Medjugorje and the Holy Land. She loved painting, music, cooking suppers for her family and passing on her faith and traditions such as the Rosary. The greatest joys in her life were her faith and her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Lewis “Art” Merryman; her children Kenneth Kenner Jr. and his wife Sherry of Youngsville, Allen James Kenner and his wife Norrie of Lafayette and Carmen “Suzie” Kenner Charpentier and her husband Dean of New Iberia, Tammye Merryman Gillard and her husband Benny of Crowley and Eva Merryman Courville and her husband Larry of Crowley; her sisters Claudia “Corky” Hutchinson and her husband James “Jimmy” of Lafayette, Hilda D. Curry and her husband Floyd John of New Iberia and Stephanie Daigre and Jim Stoutenburg of San Francisco; her brother Joseph Allen Daigre Jr. of St. Louis; her sister-in-law Carolyn Daigre Dromgoole; her aunt Marie Elise Daigre Faulk; her grandchildren Hallie Kenner Beattie, Lyndsay Charpentier Bourque, Chase Christopher Kenner, Brittany Charpentier Robicheaux, Allie Kenner Cortese, Brennan Kenneth Kenner, Morgan Kenner McMahon, Ian Joseph Charpentier, Philip Michael Cormier, Emily Doga Rice, Scott Joseph Doga, Seth Patrick Cormier, Katie Doga Hebert, Steven Louis Cormier, Mark Edward Cormier and Jessica Elizabeth Cormier; 24 great-grandchildren and counting; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents J. Allen Daigre and Hilda Rose Guidry Daigre; her brother John Alfred Daigre; and her grandparents Joseph A. Daigre and Carmen Harry Daigre and Judge Edmond L. Guidry and Claudia Gary Guidry.
Pallbearers will be Carmen’s grandsons Chase Kenner, Brennan Kenner, Ian Charpentier, Philip Cormier, Scott Doga, Seth Cormier, Steven Cormier and Mark Cormier.
Her family would like to thank her special care takers Angela Stewart, Angelina Mack, Brittany Gunnery and Joniqua Johnson, Hospice of Acadiana, especially Mallory Guillott, as well as her spiritual director Father Ed Degeyter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 or to the American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306, apdaparkinson.org.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace, New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.