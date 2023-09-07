Carlos Ray Snellgrove

Carlos Ray Snellgrove

Carlos Ray Snellgrove, 76, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at his home in New Iberia after a brief illness.

In accordance with Carlos and Judy’s wishes a private family memorial service will be held at First Methodist Church of New Iberia. Inurnment will take place at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.

Tags