OBITUARY Carl Austin Sr. Sep 23, 2022

Carl Austin Sr.

Funeral services for Carl Austin Sr., 70, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Fletcher Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Austin, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.