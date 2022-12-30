OBITUARY Calvin Savoy Dec 30, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Calvin Savoy, 75, a resident of New Iberia who died at 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Amelia Manor Nursing Home in Lafayette.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Calvin Savoy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Funeral Home Funeral Service Resident Calvin Savoy New Iberia Fletcher Nursing Home