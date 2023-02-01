OBITUARY Calvin E. Thomas Feb 1, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Calvin Earl Thomas, 75, a resident of New Iberia, who died at 8:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Calvin Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts Law