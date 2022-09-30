Calvin Doucette

Calvin Doucette

JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Calvin Doucette, 72, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at First Apostolic Church, 6017 East Old Spanish Trail, with Pastor Mike Pitre officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery, 206 W. Church Street in Delcambre.  

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at First Apostolic Church on Saturday.

Tags