JEANERETTE—Funeral services for Calvin Doucette, 72, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at First Apostolic Church, 6017 East Old Spanish Trail, with Pastor Mike Pitre officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Cemetery, 206 W. Church Street in Delcambre.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at First Apostolic Church on Saturday.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed away at 10:12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at his residence.
Calvin proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Michaele Hannah Doucette of New Iberia; one son, Randall Paul Doucette of New Iberia; three daughters, Anastasia Doucette of New Iberia, Cherelle Wiltz of Houston, Texas and Tisha Golden of Franklin; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Faulk of Saint Martinville, Otharee “Tiny” Loston (Lawrence) of New Iberia and Mazy Collins of Birmingham, Alabama; five brothers, Oswald Doucette Jr. (Gracie), Gerald Doucette (Dorothy) and Bobby Doucette (Geneva) all of New Iberia, Gordon Doucette of Saint Martinville and Darrel Marks of Lafayette; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Rose George Doucette; his parents Oswald Doucette Sr. and Alberta Pradia Doucette; two brothers, William Doucette and McKinley Doucette; and one sister, Marcella Curry.
Active pallbearers are Ethan Doucette, Randall Doucette, Anthony Richard, Jeremy Doucette, Richard George and Ronald Allen.
Honorary pallbearers are Oswald Doucette Jr., Gerald Doucette, Bobby Doucette, Gordon Doucette and Darrel Marks.
The family extends a special thanks to NSI Hospice, especially Wendy Cole and Tiny Loston.
In lieu of flowers donations can made to Saint Jude Children’ s Hospital in Memphis, TN in memory of Markell Gregoire.