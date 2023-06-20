Calvin Charles Bodin

JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Calvin Charles Bodin, 88, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the funeral home.

