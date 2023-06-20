JEANERETTE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mr. Calvin Charles Bodin, 88, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, June 22, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in the funeral home.
A native and resident of Jeanerette, Mr. Calvin passed away at 10:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at his residence. He served in the Louisiana National Guard for 30 years. He worked for Teche Electric Co-op for 37 years and M. A. Patout for over 20 years. He served the city of Jeanerette as a member of the Civil Service Board and also as an alderman for eight years. He was a member of the Jeanerette High School Quarterback Club, Jeanerette Landmark Society, Veterans Association, Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce and Bi-Centennial Museum. He was a lifelong member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where he served as an usher for over 20 years.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Alice Bodin; one son Michael Bodin and his wife Lynn; two daughters, Phyllis Broussard and husband Larry and Laurie Bodin and husband Wally; eight grandsons and one granddaughter; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Diane Ryland and her husband Terry and Elizabeth Lindsay.
He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Lindsay Alice Bodin; his parents Clifford and Ada Mae Bodin; his maternal grandparents A. B. Broussard and wife Estelle; and paternal grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Bodin.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Broussard, Brandon Broussard, Brant Gary, Corey Bodin, Jarrod Bodin and William Gohres.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Father Albert and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Also, Brandy Anthony and Mary Lancon for their loving care of Mr. Calvin.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Hospice of Acadiana, St. Jude and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.