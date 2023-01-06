C. L. Romero

LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for C. L. Romero, 76, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, and resuming at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, January, 6, 2023. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening in the funeral home.

