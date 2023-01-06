LOREAUVILLE—A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for C. L. Romero, 76, at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville, with Fr. Barry Crochet officiating. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum in Loreauville.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, and resuming at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, January, 6, 2023. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening in the funeral home.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Loreauville, C.L. Romero passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
C.L. loved being in his boat in the Atchafalaya Basin hunting deer, which was his favorite pastime. He truly enjoyed being in the outdoors with his family and friends in the Loreauville Hunting Club. He was also a charter member of the Pit and Pot Supper Club.
He loved spending time with his grandbabies, spoiling them to no end. They named him Grumpy and that nickname carried over into the community. He loved being with family, but he was not known for his culinary skills. In his retirement years, C.L. had many special projects that he started but not many that were completed, because he was waiting on that special helper to complete that particular project.
C.L. Romero is survived by his wife of 50 years Georgette Gondron Romero of Loreauville; his four children, Beth Huval (Ryan), Cody Romero, Brice Romero (Jeneé) and Cole Romero (fiancée Erica Landreneau) all of Loreauville; grandchildren Alex Huval, Emily Huval, Quinn Romero, Jhy Romero and Tate Romero; and his siblings Richard Romero of Kansas City, Missouri, Marguerite R. Youngblood of Rosenberg, Texas and Evelyn Bouy of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his parents Honora and Leon Brown Romero; his mother and father-in-law Louto and Anite B. Gondron; brothers-in-law Rudy Derouen, Alton Gondron Sr., Jason Gondron Sr., Gene Jefferies, Al Bouy and Gary Youngblood.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Cody Romero, Brice Romero, Cole Romero, Ryan Huval, Alex Huval and Alton Gondron Jr.
The family would like to thank to the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for their care and support.