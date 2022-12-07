ST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mr. Byron Keith Fournet, 77, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church in St. Martinville, with Brother Jessie Charpentier officiating. Interment will follow at Fournet Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church in St. Martinville.
A native of New Iberia and resident of St. Martinville, Mr. Fournet passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.
Byron received his undergraduate degree from SLI (now ULL) and master’s degree in Pharmacy from Northeastern University of Louisiana (now ULM). He and his wife Beth planted roots in St. Martinville and they started the family business. Mr. Fournet became the owner and pharmacist of Hospital Drug Store in St. Martinville for over 40 years and was the consulting pharmacist at the St. Martinville Nursing Home. Byron assumed the role of administrator and grounds keeper of the Fournet Cemetery. He was also a member of the Housing Authority Board for over 30 years.
Mr. Byron was a faithful member and usher of Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church since moving to St. Martinville. He was a generous and humble man who lived a quiet, simple life. He was a faithful Christian, husband, father and grandfather. Although he wasn’t a man of many words, he loved big and everyone knew it and witnessed it through a life well lived. Mr. Fournet was a man of God, a pillar to his community and an integral part in so many lives. Byron was loved and revered by all who knew him and he will be deeply missed. He was a rare, great man that lived among us and he left us the same way.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years Beth Wood Fournet of St. Martinville; children Laura Fournet Vidrine and husband Bradley of Sunset, Lana Fournet Westcott and husband Timothy of Youngsville, Byron Keith “B.K.” Fournet Jr. and wife Rebecca of Opelousas and Matthew Fournet of Lafayette; grandchildren Victoria Torge and husband David, Luke Vidrine, Leagan Vidrine, Landon Vidrine, Bradley Vidrine Jr., Curran Westcott, Brennan Westcott, Delaney Westcott, Cole Fournet, Claire Fournet, Ella Stanley, Emery Fournet, Wesley Fournet and Mallory Fournet; great-grandchildren Lauralai Torge, Landry Torge and David Torge; and brother Jon Seymour “Sim” Fournet and wife Elaine of Seabrook, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip Hobson and Leone Livingston Fournet; and three brothers, Phillip Hobson Fournet Jr., Dr. Kenneth Leon Fournet and Glenn Paul Fournet.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Luke Vidrine, Curran Westcott, Leagan Vidrine, Brennan Westcott, Landon Vidrine, Cole Fournet, Bradley Vidrine Jr. and Wesley Fournet.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Fournet’s honor to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, https://www.lbch.org/