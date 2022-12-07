Byron Keith Fournet

ST. MARTINVILLE—Funeral services will be held for Mr. Byron Keith Fournet, 77, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church in St. Martinville, with Brother Jessie Charpentier officiating. Interment will follow at Fournet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church in St. Martinville.

