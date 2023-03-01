Burley J. Hebert Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Burley “Blue” J. Hebert Jr., 62, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, in the funeral home.

