Burley J. Hebert Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Burley “Blue” J. Hebert Jr., 62, at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating. Entombment will be at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023. A Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 3, 2023, in the funeral home.
Burley “Blue” J. Hebert passed away at 7:03 a.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023.
Blue had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to fish and hunt. He loved his family, spending time with and most of all he loved spoiling his grandsons Burley and Brantley. He always had stories of his mother that he loved sharing with the family on how she had impacted his life and those around her.
He was a hard worker up to the time he was injured which forced him into retirement.
Blue is survived by his two sons, Burley Hebert III and Shane Hebert (Rachel Harris); siblings Kim Hebert Sr. (Winona), Joey Hebert (Tracy), Bonnie Pommier (Tommy), Bobbie Maturin (Bobby) and Robbie Babineaux (Chad); grandson Burley Hebert IV and Brantley Hebert.
He was preceded in death by his parents Burley Sr. and Betty Dupuy Hebert; siblings Derrell Hebert Sr. and Betty Jo Freeman; nephews Jeremy Maturin, Casey Mouret and Shawn Hebert; and niece Amy Buteaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Shane Hebert, Burley “BJ” Hebert III, Dustin Babineaux, Kim “Kimbo” Hebert, Kim Hebert Sr. and Joey Hebert.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Chad Babineaux, Derrell Hebert Jr., Burley Hebert IV, Brantley Hebert, Darrin Freeman, Bobby Maturin and Tommy Pommier.