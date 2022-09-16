Bryce Dwayne Granger

Bryce Dwayne Granger 

Funeral services will be conducted for Bryce D. Granger, 34, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Kenneth Celestine Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion #2 Cemetery in Loreauville. 

 Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.

