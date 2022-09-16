Funeral services will be conducted for Bryce D. Granger, 34, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, with Rev. Kenneth Celestine Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion #2 Cemetery in Loreauville.
Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Journet & Bolden Funeral Home. All guests of the family are asked to wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Bryce Dwayne Granger was born in Lafayette on January 18, 1988. He departed this life at 10:41 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a long battle with illness.
Bryce was baptized at an early age at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church in New Iberia and later at The Church of Christ in Lafayette. Bryce was a sports enthusiast. He especially loved shooting pool and playing video games. Bryce was a 2006 graduate of New Iberia Senior High School. He worked as a roofer for a few years until his health began to fail. Then he went on to the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette where he worked as a Youth Development Professional. He was a very friendly and loving young man who loved his family and friends unconditionally. Bryce was most proud of being an uncle. He was cherished by his family.
He leaves to mourn his loving parents Angela Alexander and Harold Alexander Jr.; three brothers, Gus Granger Jr. (Shelisa), Harold Alexander III all of New Iberia and Timothy Granger of Lafayette; one sister, Sacha Granger of Los Angeles, California; two maternal uncles, Russell Johnson (Donna) of New Iberia and Dwayne Johnson (Jerilyn) of Houston, Texas; six paternal uncles, Darrell Porter (Pamela) of Jeanerette, Mark Alexander, Troy Alexander, Terrance Alexander (Rosalind), Milton Alexander of Houston, Texas and Torrian Alexander of Beaumont, Texas; three maternal aunts, Kimberly Alexander, Jenny Alexander of Houston, Texas and Cynthia Porter of New Iberia; special cousins Stacy Woodfork, Dominique Woodfork and Christian Lee; special friends Ebony Breaux Reid, Miles Lopez and Brian Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jefferson and Helen Williams Johnson; paternal grandparents Harold and Edna Jean Davenport Alexander Sr.; and two uncles, Jefferson Johnson III and Kenneth Johnson.