Bryan Aucoin

A celebration of life will be conducted for Bryan “Bubba” Aucoin, 59, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023.

