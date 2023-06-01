A celebration of life will be conducted for Bryan “Bubba” Aucoin, 59, at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023, at David Funeral Home of New Iberia, with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Born in Crowley and a resident of New Iberia, Bryan “Bubba” Aucoin passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Iberia Medical Center with his family by his side.
Bryan worked for Tabasco (Mcllhenny Company) for many years. In most recent years Bubba worked alongside his own son Bryan Aucoin II in the same production department. His son said his dad took his job very seriously and worked with professionalism in mind.
Bubba was a huge sports fan. He loved watching golf, baseball, fishing, going to the casino and traveling. But first and foremost, he was an avid Saints fan. They were his team to watch and cheer for.
He loved his family deeply and he loved to spoil his grandchildren.
Bubba is survived by his two children, Hillarie Aucoin Tabb (Brock) and Bryan P. Aucoin II (Heather) both from New Iberia; grandchildren Marley Aucoin and Parker Tabb; siblings Duwanna Aucoin Counce (Ricky) of Katy, Texas and Jeffery Aucoin (Phyllis) of New Iberia; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife Lori Chauvin Aucoin; and parents Paul F. and Virginia Faye Spell Aucoin.
The family would like to thank Iberia Medical Center Staff for the support and care they shared with us during this difficult time.