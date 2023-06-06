OBITUARY Bruce J. Maillet Jun 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Bruce John Maillet, 65, who died on Saturday, June 3, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Maillet as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save