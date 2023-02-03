A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Britani Nicole Gary, 34, at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Don Norman officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, February 3, 2023.
A native of Lafayette and resident of New Iberia, Britani Nicole Gary passed away at 12:17 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Calcutta House in Lafayette.
Britani was a fun-loving, spirited young lady. She loved dancing, talking and playing Yahtzee with her Maw. She even kept the score sheet from the last game she would ever play with her Maw, aunts and uncle. She dearly loved her godchild Briar.
She worked at APM for years and truly fell in love with her co-workers. Her best times were at Easter at her Maw and Poppa’s where the annual volleyball game consisted of a fierce rivalry between the uncles and aunts and the grandchildren. In her younger days, she enjoyed spending time frogging or playing in the boat with Roxie, Wesley, Tayasha and Josh. Vacations with all of her many families were always enjoyed—cruises, camping trips, beach trips, etc. She loved spending the holidays with all of her cousins Maya, EJ, Jayd and Tiffany.
Britani was one of the most beautiful souls. She enjoyed the mission trips with Family Life Church. Every month, she looked forward to meeting with her Freedom Group ladies—Ms. Sheila, Kat, Jennifer and so many more to count. Last but not least, her sisters and brothers meant the world to her. She loved them with her entire soul. On her last full night on this Earth, she had a slumber party in her room with her two brothers and two sisters. She requested they stay with her. Her time with them was priceless. She had a few things to ask them and promises she asked them to make. They did and this bond will never be broken.
She wore her heart on her sleeve and never had a harsh word for anyone. She is with Jesus and her Maw now.
Rest in the arms of Jesus, my beautiful Red.
Britani Nicole Gary is survived by her mother Tina B. Romero (Frank J.) of New Iberia; father Kenwood J. Gary (Janise M.) of Erath; sisters Alex M. Romero and Kodi L. Romero, both of New Iberia; brothers Riley Briggs Tallent Gary and Nicholas A. Gary both of Erath; sister Annah Louise Gary; brothers Gavin C. Taylor and Bryce C. Taylor, all of Erath; maternal grandfather Leonard J. Buteaux of New Iberia; paternal grandfather U.J. Gary and paternal grandmother Delorise A. Gary both of Coteau; grandmother Bobbie S. Romero of New Iberia; godfather Richard Arceneaux (Tammy) of Carencro; godchild Briar E. Boudoin of Lydia; and step-grandfather Gary W. Mans of Arkansas; adoptive grandparents Joe Aynesworth (Connie) of Hondo, Texas; most loving godmother Melissa (Mut) Bayard; best friends since the “crib” Roxie B. Boudoin; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by grandmother Lula Mae Buteaux; grandfather Wiltz J. Romero Sr.; and Jennifer H. Mans.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Max Buteaux, Riley Briggs Tallent Gary, Nicholas Gary, E. J. Buteaux, Colby J. Williams and Wesley Boudoin.
Honored to serve as honorary pallbearers are Briar W. Boudoin, Johnny Migues, Gavin Taylor, Bryce Taylor, Richard Arceneaux and Eli Taylor.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Calcutta House for their love and support during this difficult time.