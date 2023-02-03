Britani Nicole Gary

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Britani Nicole Gary, 34, at 2 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at David Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Don Norman officiating. Entombment will follow at Beau Pré Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and resume at 8 a.m. until time of service on Friday, February 3, 2023.

