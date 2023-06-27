OBITUARY Bret Gerard Viator Jun 27, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral arrangements are pending for Bret Gerard Viator, 63, who died on Friday, June 23, 2023.Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Bret Viator as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion