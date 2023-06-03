OBITUARY Brenda Lopez Jun 3, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral services are pending for Brenda Lopez, who died at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her residence.Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Lopez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crafts