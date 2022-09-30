Funeral services for Brandon Joseph Babineaux, 48, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Brandon died on Monday, September 19, 2022. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Saturday.
Brandon was born in Irving, Texas on July 20, 1974 and was a lifelong resident of New Iberia. He was a very talented welder and artist. Brandon’s hobbies included music and art. Anyone who knew Brandon, knew the bright light that he brought with his colorful, happy, kind and sweet spirit.
If anyone needed help, Brandon was always there to lend a hand. The joy in his life was his girls Alexis, Ryann and Sophia and his beautiful granddaughter Naomi Sky
Survivors include his daughters Alexis Rae Babineaux, Ryann Hailey Babineaux and Sophia Rose Babineaux; granddaughter Naomi Sky Babineaux; parents Gerald and Sandra Girouard Babineaux; brothers Brett Babineaux (Michelle) and Beau Jay Babineaux; and nieces and nephews Zacquary, Delayni, Devon, Jack, Macy and Amelia.
Brandon was preceded in death by his wife Skyla Citron Babineaux; brother Benjamin Joseph Babineaux; and grandparents Dudley and Mildred Babineaux and Ernest and Dorena Girouard.