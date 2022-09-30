Brandon Joseph Babineaux

Brandon Joseph Babineaux

Funeral services for Brandon Joseph Babineaux, 48, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home. Brandon died on Monday, September 19, 2022. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m., led by the Men’s Rosary Group on Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Brandon Babineaux as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags